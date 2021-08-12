DCI says officers fatally shot man in Iowa Falls who was stalking woman, displayed a shotgun

Iowa Falls CSD Superintendent Tony Neumann tweeted Iowa Falls schools are canceled Wednesday, but Alden "will have classes as normal."

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — A man following a woman in Iowa Falls was armed with a shotgun before he attempted to flee and was fatally shot by officers Wednesday, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

A DCI release says Iowa Falls police, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol all responded to the incident around 7 a.m. A female reported a man was stalking her in his vehicle and that the two were previously in a relationship.

When law enforcement arrived, they saw the man hitting the woman's vehicle with his, according to DCI. That's when the male was ordered to leave his vehicle and he refused, showing officers he had a shotgun.

The female was escorted to safety, but the man "refused commands and attempted to flee the scene when he was shot by officers."

That man died from his injuries, according to DCI.

"Due to a dangerous situation that is happening near the Rock Run today, we will be cancelling school today at Iowa Falls," Rock Run Elementary posted to Facebook earlier Wednesday morning. "Alden will still have school. Do not come near Rock Run this morning. Please let others know."

Iowa Falls Community School District Superintendent Tony Neumann tweeted the following:

"Iowa Falls School are canceled today due to a situation in the community… Alden will have classes as normal… We will update you when we know more"



Ellsworth Community College had posted a banner to their website saying "Closed Wednesday, December 8, 2021". As of 10:20 a.m., that banner has been removed.

A parent told Local 5 their student is allowed to go back to class at ECC at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and Local 5 will continue to provide updates throughout the day.