Iowa Falls man killed in motorcycle accident near Galena

GALENA, Ill. — An Iowa Falls, Iowa man was killed in a motorcycle accident outside of his home state in Galena, Illinois.

Authorities say that 50-year-old Jacob Thomas was travelling west on Highway 20 on Sunday, July 26 at about 5:02 p.m. about a quarter of a mile away from Oldenburg Lake near Galena when his motorcycle veered off of the road and crashed into a tree.