Iowa Falls man killed in motorcycle accident near Galena

Authorities say the 50-year-old driver veered off the road and struck a tree.
Credit: MGN

GALENA, Ill. — An Iowa Falls, Iowa man was killed in a motorcycle accident outside of his home state in Galena, Illinois.

Authorities say that 50-year-old Jacob Thomas was travelling west on Highway 20 on Sunday, July 26 at about 5:02 p.m. about a quarter of a mile away from Oldenburg Lake near Galena when his motorcycle veered off of the road and crashed into a tree.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after a Jo Daviess County Deputy arrived. He was the bike's only occupant.

The crash remains under investigation.