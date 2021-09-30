Two Iowa cities granted $13.1 million for natural disaster relief

Both Davenport and Muscatine will receive grants to fund projects designed to protect and recover against natural disasters.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Iowa cities will receive $13.1 million in grants to help the state's efforts against natural disasters.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced on Thursday, September 30, that Davenport will be granted $9.9 million and Muscatine will receive $3.2 million.

The grants will be awarded by the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“President Biden is dedicated to using the full power of the federal government to help communities recover and rebuild following natural disasters," Raimondo said. “These EDA investments will enable Iowa, hard hit by recent flooding, to shore up protection in several communities, creating resiliency in the face of future disasters.”

Davenport's $9.9 million plans include building a flood prevention levy wall and pumping system to protect the regional wastewater treatment facility during flood and stormwater occurrences.

An additional $2.5 million in local funds is expected to be matched in the Davenport project which will also create more than 9,000 jobs.

Muscatine Louisa Island Levee District's $3.2 million grant will support a levee enhancement project to provide flood protection for critical infrastructure and businesses in the region.

$3.2 million in local funds will be matched for Muscatine's plans which are estimated to create 215 jobs, retain 3,598 jobs, and generate $352 million in private investment.