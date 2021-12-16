Iowa Department of Public Safety monitoring possible school threats

The department says they are monitoring general threats made on social media towards all U.S. schools declaring Friday, Dec. 17 as "American School Shooting Day".

DES MOINES, Iowa — School districts across the state of Iowa are reportedly learning of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools declaring Friday, Dec. 17 as "American School Shooting Day."

Iowa Department of Public (DPS) safety released a statement on Dec. 16, saying the general threat goes towards all U.S. schools after social media posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.

The department says they are aware of the threats and Iowa's Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center is working with law enforcement partners to assess and analyze reporting for specific threats.

“At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats towards any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation,” said Assistant Director of the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Pat Waymire. “No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.”

DPS is encouraging parents and guardians to talk with their students about how to appropriately use social media while also explaining the seriousness and consequences of making any kind of threat.