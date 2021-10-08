Wilburn believes the threats came because he criticized former President Donald Trump in a Des Moines Register column.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democratic Party chair Ross Wilburn says he received multiple threats after writing a column in the Des Moines Register criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Wilburn, the first Black person to lead the Iowa Democrats, told reporters on Tuesday that someone left a voicemail including a reference to lynching, and another that included widespread usage of the n-word.

He then received an email that included racist language and references to his op-ed piece which was first posted online on Oct. 8.

Commander Jason Tuttle with the Ames Police Department said they are investigating the incidents, and Wilburn said he's prepared to press charges if possible.

"It's exhausting that you know, both as a public official, but also just as an individual to get any type of hateful comments," Wilburn said. "I'm angry. [I'm] exhausted. And as I said, it just gets exhausting seeing it."

"I strongly condemn the racist threats made toward Chairman Wilburn. We can have a spirited debate on issues and candidates without threats of violence," Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement. "I am pleased the authorities are looking into this and hope those responsible are held accountable for their actions."