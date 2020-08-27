A task force with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation has a mobile digital forensic lab and an electronic detection K-9.

IOWA, USA — The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the Iowa D.C.I. showed off new tools Thursday that will be used to fight against child sexual exploitation.

The ICAC introduced a mobile digital forensic lab and a K-9 named Moussee. The Chocolate Labrador Retriever is the state's first electronic detection K-9 trained for field work at search warrant sites. A field agent says having Moussee changes the game.

"It's significant, I mean, when you go into a residence that has a lot of area that you have to search or even some that don't have much area," Special Agent Michael Mcvey said. "If something is hidden, the dog will be able to assist in finding that.