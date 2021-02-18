Metropolitan Community Church in Davenport hopes to collect mementos and interviews from local members of the LGBTQ+ community.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Metropolitan Community Church wants to document local LGBTQ+ history, and they want to begin by sitting down with members of the community.

Throughout the next year, leaders with MCC QC hope to interview anyone in the queer community in the Quad Cities.

"The idea is to first capture the folks who are elderly these days, before their stories pass with them," Rev. Rich Hendricks says. "But we want a wide variety and diversity of voices, whether from the African-American community, Hispanic community, transgender, lesbian, gay and bisexual -- all of that is part of who we are and our history."

Those interviews will be archived at the Putnam Museum and Davenport Public Library.

They're also looking to collect mementos, like photos and posters from events like past Pride parades and marches. These interviews and mementos will be archived for research purposes and to potentially be put on display at the Putnam Museum.

"The more we can remember our roots and history, and where we came from, the more we can appreciate what we have and where we're going," Rev. Hendricks says.