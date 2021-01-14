Iowa's court system had to shutdown jury trials twice over the course of the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says the coronavirus pandemic forced the court system to enact two shutdowns of jury trials and institute remote hearings, but she is determined to resume in-person trials in February.

Giving the annual Condition of the Judiciary speech to the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday, Christensen said judiciary officials worked to balance the need to keep people safe with a commitment to conduct court business.