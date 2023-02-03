Iowa has 2nd highest cancer rate in US, but recovery rates still increasing

In the annual report from the Iowa Cancer Registry, researchers predict 20,800 Iowans will be diagnosed with invasive cases of cancer in 2023.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa researchers are saying the number of cancer cases has doubled since 1973.

In its 2023 report released on Feb. 28, the Iowa Cancer Registry reports that the Hawkeye State has the second-highest rate of cancer in the U.S.

The group predicts 20,800 Iowans will be diagnosed with invasive cancer in 2023.

Doctors said heavy drinking, lack of physical activity and other factors have contributed to the high cancer rate — but they added that survival rates continue to improve as well.

The report says five-year survival rates in Iowa have increased from 47% to 67% for all cancers combined. Researchers said this is due to more early detection and improvements in medical care and technology.

In the Quad Cities, the nonprofit Gilda's Club is still finding ways to help in the fight against cancer. The organization offers support groups for those living with cancer, and their friends and families.

"From 2021-2022, we had a 135% increase in new members that joined our services — so that's a significant increase," Gilda's Club Quad Cities Program Director Kelsey Allen said.

Allen said the club's expansion in October 2022 has made it more convenient for people to get help since they are close to cancer centers in Davenport and Moline.

She added that the club regularly partners with organizations to promote early detection, along with working on new programs.

"We're currently working with UnityPoint Health - Trinity on an 'Iowa Cancer Consortium' collaborative grant to provide free education and at-home screening kits for colorectal cancer," Allen said. "That's available to anybody in our community — so we want people to know their risks and the importance of early detection."

Gilda's Club is also working to connect with more communities in the area.

Recently the organization founded its Gilda's Club University, a group at St. Ambrose University for further spreading cancer awareness.

Allen also said Gilda's Club is working on connecting with the local Black community.

"African Americans are two times more likely to develop multiple myeloma than any other race group," Allen said. "We're working more with those underserved populations to figure out, 'What is the best way to serve them? How do they want to receive support?'"

