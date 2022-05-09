'Running for beer': Iowa Brewery Running Series bringing 5K fun run to Front Street

A free craft brew from Front Street and more prizes will be given out at Sunday's "5K-ish fun run."

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Brew fans and marathoners will have a chance to get rewarded with a free ice-cold beer at the finish line on Sunday as part of the "5K-ish" run at Front Street Brewery and Taproom. The race is part of the 10th annual Iowa Brewery Running Series.

In addition to the free brew from Front Street, participants will get:

Choice of a collector's pint glass or a seasonal swag item from the Brewery Running Series

A chance to win door prizes like Brewery Running Series merchandise or a take-home growler

Access to event festivities, games, goodies and giveaways

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 15.

The Brewery Running Series began with one event in Minneapolis in 2012. As of Monday, the group said they organize more than 300 events per year in more than 20 states with over $250,000 raised for local nonprofits.