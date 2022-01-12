Iowa board votes to settle 2 sexual harassment lawsuits

The State Appeal Board on Tuesday approved a $962,500 settlement with Jennifer Jackson, who alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that Iowa Department of Human Services officials did not take sexual harassment seriously.

The board also approved a settlement with Francisco Miramontes for $25,000, who claimed he was harassed by two female employees in the judicial branch who would inappropriately touch him, make sexual advances and sexual gestures to him. The settlement is with his estate since he died in a motorcycle accident in Des Moines in June 2020.