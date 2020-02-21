x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

local

Iowa Senate panel advance felon voting restrictions bill

A bill is making its way through the Iowa legislative process that may place harsher restrictions on the voting rights of felons.
Credit: AP
In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks with reporters at the Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, telling the group she is pushing lawmakers to pass a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore felon voting rights upon completion of a sentence. Iowa is the only remaining state with a broad revocation of voting rights for felons. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Senate committee has advanced a bill that would require convicted felons to pay restitution before they could get their voting rights restored. 

If passed this year, the bill advanced Wednesday would be effective only if a separate constitutional amendment that would automatically restore felon voting rights upon completion of a sentence also passes. 

It's unclear if the restitution requirement would withstand a legal challenge, though. A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against a similar Florida requirement. Iowa is the only state with a broad revocation of voting rights for felons, requiring restoration of voting rights from the governor.