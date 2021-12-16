Iowa awards nearly $5 million for homelessness assistance. Here's how our area will be impacted

47 agencies across Iowa have been awarded grant money totaling $4.8 million. Money will be used for 2022 programs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Finance Authority has awarded nearly $5 million for homelessness assistance initiatives across the state. 47 agencies across Iowa have been approved for more than $4.8 million in grants for homelessness assistance initiatives during 2022.

“The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands of Iowans in their time of need,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “Iowa’s homeless service professionals work tirelessly to help get Iowans back on their feet and into permanent housing and this funding will aid in those efforts.”

The funding has been made available through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant Program and the State-funded Shelter Assistance Fund. The Iowa Finance Authority conducted a combined competition for the two programs and applications were scored in several categories, including project design, experience and capacity, community partnerships, performance, budget and grants management.

Here's a list of agencies in our area getting some of the grant money.

Clinton County:

Pathway Living Center is getting $8,871 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant award.

YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center is getting $103,176 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award and $24,985 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant.

Johnson County:

Shelter House Community Shelter and Transition Services is getting $189,123 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award, and $162,609 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant Award.

Scott County:

Family Resources Inc. is getting $44,723 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award, and $121,509 from the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant Award.

Humility Homes and Services Inc. is getting $49,250 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award, and $165,124 from the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant Award.

The Salvation Army is getting $159,268 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award.

Muscatine County:

Muscatine Center for Social Action is getting $72,012 as part of the Emergency Solutions Grant Award, and $62,363 as part of the Shelter Assistance Fund Grant Award.

The Emergency Solutions Grant Program aims to help Iowans and their families quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness. Examples of eligible services include rental and other emergency financial assistance, street outreach, case management and supportive services. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and by the Iowa Finance Authority in Iowa.