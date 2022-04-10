Iowa American Water breaks ground for new Davenport facility

Iowa American Water began construction on a new facility that will help them create space for their rapidly-growing company.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has begun construction on its newest building.

Located on Research Parkway in Davenport, the 41,000-square-foot facility will help the company accommodate its rapid growth.

"We're currently in a 20,000 square foot facility, we've literally outgrown it to the point to where we're having to convert closets into offices, parking spaces are just not existing where we are," CEO of Iowa American Water Randy Moore said.

The new facility will be able to host all of Iowa American Water's team under one roof while creating multi-use training rooms for new and current employees.

The water company is teaming up with Bush Construction for the project, which is expected to be complete by next summer.