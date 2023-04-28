Iowa American Water assures customers that drinking water is safe amid flooding

The National Weather Service says the river is expected to peak at 21.6 feet by Sunday night or Monday morning.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The water provider on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities says its drinking water is safe thanks to an $11.8 million investment into a permanent floodwall 10 years ago.

Iowa American Water, which provides water to more than 130,000 residents in the Iowa Quad Cities, sent out an assurance Friday morning to emphasize the importance of that investment and partnership with the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the City of Davenport.

Workers completed the 2,200-foot-long floodwall construction in 2013. The wall protects the water treatment plant to a river stage of 29.33 feet.

“We want to stress to our customers that their drinking water continues to meet all U.S. EPA standards for safety," said Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water. "As we always do, we will continue to take all safety precautions necessary to protect our water treatment facility as well as water quality to assure our customers the reliable, high-quality water service they expect and deserve from us. Our water professionals continuously monitor the quality of the water as it travels through our plant and adjust our treatment processes accordingly."

The water provider says its Clinton district is served by seven deep wells and is unaffected by the current flooding.