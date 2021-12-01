LIVE AT 6 P.M.: Gov. Reynolds gives 2021 Condition of the State address

Reynolds will address Iowans at 6 p.m. Tuesday from the Iowa State Capitol.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will address Iowans on the Condition of the State at 6 p.m. Tuesday from the Iowa State Capitol.

The yearly address will lay out the governor's plans for the 2021 legislative session, many of which took a backseat in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Reynolds proposed a budget that included a multi-year plan to further reduce income taxes for Iowans. A one-cent sales tax hike proposed in 2020 to take effect in 2021 did not make the cut.

The governor also hoped to create a Constitutional amendment regarding abortions.

"We must protect life by making clear, through an amendment, that our constitution does not grant a right to an abortion,” Reynolds said in 2020. “It’s time, and unfortunately, it’s necessary.”

A Constitutional amendment did not happen, but Reynolds did sign a law that requires women to wait 24 hours before undergoing the procedure.

The law has been put on hold pending a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood.

Reynolds also asked for more funding for the Glenwood Resource Center last year. The Department of Justice investigated the state-run facility for individuals with disabilities, which found evidence of human experimentation.