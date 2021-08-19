Investigation opened into death of gunshot victim dropped off at hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.
According to DPD, at about 9:11 p.m. on August 18, officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off there.
The man, identified as 19-year-old Zachariah Griffieth from Davenport, had suffered severe injuries, reportedly from gunfire, and was later pronounced dead.
Davenport Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and no further information is limited.