Investigation opened into death of gunshot victim dropped off at hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.

According to DPD, at about 9:11 p.m. on August 18, officers responded to a local hospital after receiving a report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off there.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Zachariah Griffieth from Davenport, had suffered severe injuries, reportedly from gunfire, and was later pronounced dead.