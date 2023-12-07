Still no cause determined for Sterling, Illinois fire, investigation ongoing

As of Friday, July 14, ATF has "concluded their portion of the onsite investigation."

STERLING, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video attached aired July 12.

The cause of a fire in Sterling, Illinois that left one man dead is still under investigation, according to a press release from the city on Tuesday.

Juan Antonio "Tony" Anaya was presumed dead after the fire occurred during the early morning of Friday, July 7. His remains were recovered from the scene at 406 East 3rd St. around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Anaya was 62 and from the town of Sterling.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) National Response Team joined the investigation on Monday, July 10 to assist with determining the cause and origin of the fire. As of Friday, July 14, ATF has "concluded their portion of the onsite investigation," according to the release.

Evidence was collected at the scene and is currently under analysis to determine the origin of the fire. Officials are also interviewing witnesses and "collecting and analyzing additional information," according to the release.

The Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are also involved in the investigation. ATF will turn over its findings to the fire and police department, and the City of Sterling will release them when the investigation is completed.

E. 3rd Street, or Route 2, was reopened but is still restricted to one lane near where the fire occurred. This area will remain closed "until debris is removed and the remaining structure is no longer a danger to pedestrians or traffic in the north lane," according to the release.