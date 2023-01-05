Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass

Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Colona are temporarily shut down after a truck struck the I-80 overpass.

COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at milepost five, according to the Illinois State Police.

A truck carrying a crane that was traveling westbound on Cleveland Road in Colona struck the I-80 overpass, causing a fuel leak from the semi.

No injuries have been reported, but I-80 over the Cleveland Bridge is currently shut down.

The westbound inside lane and shoulder of I-80 in the area will be closed until a structural engineer can confirm that the bridge is safe.