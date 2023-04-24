Accident at I-74 westbound ramp intersection leaves 1 dead Monday morning

Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened just before 6 a.m. Monday.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One person is dead following an accident at the intersection of the Interstate 74 westbound off-ramp and Grant Street Monday morning, according to a release from the City of Bettendorf.

Bettendorf police responded to the area at 5:52 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

The preliminary investigation found that a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was exiting I-74 West and traveling through the intersection when it was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram that was heading east. A third stationary vehicle at the intersection was also hit in the incident.

Police pronounced the driver of the Silverado dead at the scene. The city did not disclose any information about the individual's identity. An autopsy is being conducted at the Medical Examiner's Office.

The two other drivers were not physically injured.

Those with any information about the accident are encouraged to contact Sgt. Patrick Mesick at 563-344-4047.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.