Interim Moline city admin to receive training after "inappropriate workplace comments"

After investigating a complaint of sexual harassment, the city admin will spend a week in additional training.

The City of Moline says the interim city administrator will go through a week of training after receiving a complaint alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace.

The allegations state that Interim City Administrator Martin Vanags created a hostile work environment and violated the City’s sexual harassment policy.

The City says Sikich, LLP, was hired to conduct an independent third-party investigation.

That investigation concluded that Vanags did not violate either the law or the City’s sexual harassment policy.

"However, Sikich did find that Mr. Vanags made statements that were not appropriate in the workplace. Sikich recommended that Mr. Vanags receive additional training."

The City agreed with Sikich that the alleged statements are not acceptable in the workplace.