Inspire Continuing Care Receives Funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet presented a check of $460 to Inspire Continuing Care. Located in Geneseo, IL, Inspire Continuing Care plans to open in August. Created to provide post-high school young adults with the opportunity to continue access to social, emotional and physical enrichment, Inspire Continuing Care plans to offer a variety of supervised activities for those who may require assisted communication methods, assistance with mobility, feeding and/or personal care. These activities may include field trips, to enrich the social and emotional well-being; cooking, to reinforce life skills development and support emotional well-being and relationships; and entertainment opportunities, to reinforce decision-making and communication skills while also supporting the social and emotional well-being.