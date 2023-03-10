Progress on two-way streets in downtown Davenport

Improvements on Third St. could finally begin in summer 2024, with similar upgrades to Fourth St. also on the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport city leaders are making progress on changing some downtown streets from one-way to two-way traffic.

Planners are almost done with designs for Third St., where a stretch from River Drive to Marquette Street would become a two-way street. This would also include extensive road improvements from Harrison Street to Telegraph Road. Developers are looking to start construction in Summer 2024.

Fourth St. will also get similar improvements, but construction isn't expected to start until Summer 2025.

City of Davenport director of engineering Clay Merritt said the project takes a long time because coordination with the Iowa Department of Transportation is needed, as federal grants are being awarded through them. Certain supplies like the traffic signals also take several months to be ordered and shipped.

In addition, Merritt explained that the utilities under those roads like pipe and electrical are very dated, so the project is a chance to improve them. "If we can get signals and wiring and underground stuff installed before the street contract comes in, overall that's better than rather having, a bunch of different contractors playing in a very small area," he said.