Bettendorf construction crews making progress around TBK Sports Complex

The City of Bettendorf posted an update on road work going on around the TBK Sports Complex, anticipating the next phase of construction starting this September.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video aboved was taken earlier this year and discusses construction plans throughout the City of Bettendorf.

Since July 2022, Bettendorf Public Works crews have been hard at work developing the surrounding farmland into a modern destination for the growing city.

Early work included updating storm and sewer drainage in the area, and widening the roadway in the anticipation of higher traffic.

In a post on the city's Facebook page, the stretch between Forest Grove and Middle Road is nearing completion. Most of the remaining work includes laying concrete pavers, and laying the foundation for the pedestrian path to connect both sides of the sports complex.

Work on this second phase is scheduled to end sometime in September of this year, but construction will still continue in the area.

The remaining work will include a pedestrian bridge that will span over Middle Road, allowing for safe access between the Iron Tee Driving Range and the rest of the sports complex. A small section of Middle Road and Competition Drive will be closed during this time, and drivers will have to access TBK from Forest Grove until the bridge is complete.

It's unclear at this point how much construction will cost for the final portion, but as of now the city has invested over $2 million with the new golf center, labor and construction to the area.