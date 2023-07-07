Overnight fire in Sterling: 2 people unaccounted for, E 3rd Street closed off due to 'potential collapse'

Three residents escaped from a third-story fire at 406 E. 3rd St., but two people are still missing.

STERLING, Ill. — The city of Sterling closed off E 3rd Street, or Route 2 east, between 1st and 5th avenues Friday morning due to "an ongoing fire investigation and potential collapse," according to a city press release.

First responders arrived at 406 E 3rd Street at 2:24 a.m. on Friday for a reported structure fire on the third floor of the building. Three people escaped upon arrival.

Two residents are unaccounted for. Sterling Police ask anyone that may have contact with residents of the building to contact them at (815) 632-6640.

The building is still under investigation, and the facade has the potential to collapse. E 3rd Street will remain closed until the area can be secured and the building stabilized.

One woman leaped from a third-story window. She was transported to CGH Medical Center and later airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford for her injuries. Her name has not been released at this time, and her current condition is not known.

A man and a girl escaped to a roof next door and were rescued there by firefighters. They have been transported to CGH Medical Center to treat minor injuries and smoke inhalation. They have since been released.

