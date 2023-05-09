Apartment building that caught on fire, killed 1 in Sterling being demolished

Three residents escaped from the third-story fire at 406 E. 3rd St.

STERLING, Ill. — An apartment building in Sterling, Illinois is being demolished after a fire killed one person and displaced the other residents.

Juan Antonio "Tony" Anaya was presumed dead after the fire occurred during the early morning of Friday, July 7. His remains were recovered from the scene at 406 East 3rd St. around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. Anaya was 62 and from the town of Sterling.

A second tenant, Kimberly Johnson, jumped from the third floor of the building to escape the fire.

News Eight spoke to Jenelle Leblanc who lived on the second floor. She says she could hear the screams of Anaya as she and her dog escaped the fire with second to spare. Jenelle lost all of her belongings in the fire and is now living with a family friend.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) National Response Team joined the investigation on Monday, July 10 to assist with determining the cause and origin of the fire. ATF informed News 8 on Tuesday, Sept. 5 that the investigation is still ongoing.

The two buildings located to the west were also evacuated during the fire. According to demolition crews, 304 4th avenue is condemned and will be torn down as well. 302 4th avenue will be assessed more thoroughly once all rubble is cleared.

What about the structural complaint made on June 6?

News 8 spoke to Sterling resident Rick Koch, who had sent a complaint to the city about 406 E 3rd Street on June 6. He was concerned about the structural integrity of the building, specifically the façade, and said he never heard back from the city.

City Manager Scott Shumard said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, but assured News 8 that "it has absolutely nothing to do with the façade complaint that was lodged on June 6."

The building owner was called into a meeting about the non-structural building façade issue by the city on May 3, with a follow-up meeting with the city's building department scheduled for June 7, according to Shumard.

The city called the owner for an update on June 15. The owner said he had reached out to a contractor. In another follow-up call on June 23, the owner said the contractor would finish his report over the next few weeks.