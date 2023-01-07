Take a survey to leave your input on the Rebuild Downtown Rock Island Project

The survey will be open until midnight July 12, and responses will be reviewed at a City Hall study session July 24.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The City of Rock Island is asking for a new wave of public input into the upcoming downtown reconstruction project.

Following a community meeting June 27, the city put out an online survey for locals to leave feedback on the plans.

This survey will be open until midnight July 12. Responses will be reviewed during a study session at City Hall, 1528 Third Ave., July 24.

Current plans include:

Reconstructing the 2nd Ave. pedestrian mall

Adding a mini roundabout at 2nd Ave. and 18th St.

A gateway between the downtown business district and Schwiebert Riverfront Park

A dog park on 21st St.

Parklets for outdoor dining

Public art installations

Pop-up vendor stalls

Updating landscaping

Decorative lighting

Engineering firms Veenstra & Kimm and Streamline Architects presented conceptual renders at the community meeting.

Funding for the $7.3 million project comes from a series of grants, including:

$3 million from the state Rebuild Illinois Downtowns grant

$2.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

$1.5 million in funds from Tax Increment Financing (TIF)

$267,000 from a State of Illinois Tourism Attractions grant

$100,000 and a parcel of land from Illinois Casualty Company for the dog park