Road and bridge closures to look out for in Rock Island County this week

The intersection at 31st Ave. and 11th St. in RI, Government Bridge in RI and the 248th St. bridge over I-88 in Dixon will experience closures in the coming days.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The City of Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal and the Illinois Department of Transportation will be working on roads and bridge around Rock Island County.

Here are the closures you can expect this week:

11th Street permanent pavement replacement

Traffic will not be allowed to make left turns in any direction while crews pour permanent asphalt at the 31st Ave. and 11th St. intersection in Rock Island starting Thursday. The work, to be performed by Langman Construction, Inc., is expected to finish by Monday, Oct. 2, weather permitting.

Crews will remove the temporary roadway and replace it with cement and a layer of asphalt. Detour signs will be in place near the intersection.





Government Bridge closing for cleaning

Government Bridge, leading from Rock Island Arsenal to Davenport, will close to pedestrian and vehicle traffic so the underside of the bridge can be cleaned Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signage will direct traffic away from the bridge.

248th St. N bridge over I-88 closing for repairs

The bridge carrying 248th St. N over I-88 in Rock Island County will close Monday, Oct. 2. The bridge can be found two miles southwest of Joslin.

Crews will replace the bridge joints along with other repairs, with work expected to finish by the end of October.