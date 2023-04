All businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

MOLINE, Ill. — Road work begins Monday, May 1 on 26th Avenue near the intersection of 41st Street in Moline.

The City says crews will be working to complete pavement restoration. Construction is expected to take place through June. Whitey's Ice Cream headquarters is located at the intersection.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed. The City of Moline encourages drivers to plan ahead and use an alternate route.