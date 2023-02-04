Old Rock Island County Courthouse will be torn down after all

The demolition is expected to start in the next week and a half.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Old Rock Island County Courthouse is one step closer to demolition.

County Board Chairman Richard Qujias Brunk confirmed with News 8 that the historic building will be torn down sometime in the next week or so. Some preparations have already started.

The company doing the demolition is Valley Construction of Rock Island. They've filed a permit with the city to demolish the 125-year-old structure which could cost more than $100,000. The cost has increased due to prolonging the decision to demolish the historic building.

The property will still belong to Rock Island County. It'll start out as a greenspace, but the long-term plan is to consolidate county offices into a new building on the grounds.

The demolition is expected to take weeks, that's of course dependent on the weather forecast.