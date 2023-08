HAMPTON, Illinois — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced nightly lane closures on the I-80 bridge from Sunday, Aug. 27 to Thursday, Aug. 31 for bridge washing, weather permitting.

Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Bridge washing will continue for another week, and will also require intermittent lane closures on IL Route 84 and U.S. 67, or Cody Road, in Iowa.