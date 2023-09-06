Lane closures on Avenue of the Cities and 19th Street in East Moline and Silvis for restriping work beginning Sept. 11

Illinois DOT will restripe Avenue of the Cities from Archer Drive to Hospital Road from Monday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 15.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin restriping work and moving lane closures on Avenue of the Cities and 19th Street in East Moline and Silvis on Monday, Sept. 11.

Restriping work will be on Avenue of the Cities from Archer Drive to Hospital Road and on 19th Street from 17th Ave. Drive to Avenue of the Cities. Work will be done daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will alternate between eastbound and westbound lanes. The project is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 15.

During restriping, the westbound traffic lanes will be modified with new striping, and a lane reduction will be striped on each leg heading westbound near Archer Drive. Expect additional striping and signage changes in the area.

To avoid damage to your car's paint, Illinois DOT recommends you avoid driving on newly painted lines or to find an alternate route.