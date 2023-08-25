City of Muscatine improving wayfinding program, public input requested

Muscatine is improving city infrastructure by creating a wayfinding system to navigate visitors throughout town.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is proceeding with plans to improve infrastructure throughout their town and is currently seeking the input of the public.

Wayfinding in the city is being introduced and is meant to direct visitors to key landmarks of the community. The design company tasked with creating themes for the wayfinding system has narrowed down its options to two variations.

City officials are encouraging residents to vote through their city website and say that once a design is selected, the five-year installation process will be funded through TIF funds. Residents are asked to select one of two main concepts the design company narrowed the choices down to for a final vote.