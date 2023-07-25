Rock Island County anticipating bridge repairs along Interstate 88

Starting Monday, July 31, the Illinois DOT will begin repairs to I-88 between Old Illinois 2 and the Rock Island-Whiteside County border.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Editor's Note: Video correlates to infrastructure funding directed towards transportation projects in Western Illinois.

Starting July 31, the Illinois Department of Transportation will start construction on I-88 in Rock Island County.

Repairs will be made to the following bridges along the interstate:

Zuma Creek, east of Old Illinois 2

Canoe Creek, southwest of the Hillsdale-Port Byron

Meredosia Ditch up at the Rock Island-Whiteside County line

This $3.9 million project will reduce the number of open lanes to traffic, and is anticipated to wrap up by the end of November.

Over the next six years the Illinois DOT is improving more than 3,000 miles of highway and about 10 million square feet of bridge deck.

Updates on construction can be found on the Illinois DOT District 2 can be found on Twitter or on GettingAroundIllinois.com.