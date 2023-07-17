x
Illinois 92 in Rock Island will be under construction for months, DOT says

The work zone is from Turkey Hollow Road to Illinois 92. Work began on July 15.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Construction along Illinois 92 is already underway in Rock Island as of Monday, and the Illinois Department of Transportation expects the $1.3 million project to be completed by mid-September. 

Work on the road includes road patching and resurfacing. 

Daytime closures will be used as crews work on the road, so motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time while traveling through the area. The Illinois DOT also wants drivers to avoid the work area when feasible by using alternate routes when possible. 

The DOT also wants drivers to make sure they are paying attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obeying posted speed limits, not using mobile devices and being alert for workers and equipment. 

Illinois DOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of its Rebuild Illinois capital program over the next six years. The state has invested $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

