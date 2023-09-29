'Then, Now, Forever: Re-establishing Friendship 2024' | Improving care for aging adults in the Quad Cities

With construction beginning at the end of 2023, these renovations will allow Friendship Manor to continue providing quality care.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Since 1979, Friendship Manor has been operating as a place to help aging adults in the Quad Cities. This week, the community announced plans to rejuvenate their location.

“With this exciting strategic plan to re-establish Friendship Manor in 2024, I’m confident that our ministry will remain strong into the next decade and beyond," Friendship Manor's President and CEO Ted Pappas Jr. said.

After releasing their $12.5 million plan, the community feels these upgrades will allow them to better serve their residents.

The plan includes the following improvements:

Rebranding their Independent Living Apartments as Terraces at Friendship Manor, including six ADA apartments

Opening two end-of-life suites

New state-of-the-art therapy and fitness center, and improvements to current rehabilitation center

Upgraded dining at 1209 Bistro

General infrastructure maintenance to HVAC, windows and new water heaters

Construction on these plans won't begin until December of 2023, and are meant to honor the longevity of the past while strengthening their future.