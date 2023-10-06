x
Infrastructure

New detours at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road in Bettendorf starting Oct. 18

After more than a year of work, the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project is nearing the finish line.
Credit: City of Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A new detour route in the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project will take effect Oct. 18 as construction continues at the intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road.

Three areas will reopen to traffic — Middle Rd. to the south of Forest Grove Dr., the intersection of Middle Rd. and Forest Grove Dr. and Championship Dr. to the west of Middle Rd. Construction will be focused on the areas highlighted in yellow in the map below.

Credit: City of Bettendorf

The road closures that began Sept. 5 are still in effect

The reconstruction project is a plan by the city of Bettendorf to create a "gateway from the north." The city is widening Forest Grove Dr. and Middle Rd. to support an expected increase in traffic, according to the project's website. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

