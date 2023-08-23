Illinois-bound lanes closing on the I-74 bridge from Friday to Sunday

The Illinois DOT will be replacing overhead signs on the Illinois-bound portion of the bridge nightly from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures on the Illinois-bound portion of the I-74 bridge scheduled each night from 8 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Sunday to replace overhead signs, weather permitting.

Delays should be expected this weekend. If possible, drivers should alternate routes. Illinois DOT urges drivers to pay extra attention to construction signs, changed conditions and workers on the road.