Infrastructure

Illinois-bound lanes closing on the I-74 bridge from Friday to Sunday

The Illinois DOT will be replacing overhead signs on the Illinois-bound portion of the bridge nightly from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Credit: WQAD
Illinois-bound lanes on the I-74 bridge will last from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures on the Illinois-bound portion of the I-74 bridge scheduled each night from 8 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Sunday to replace overhead signs, weather permitting.

Delays should be expected this weekend. If possible, drivers should alternate routes. Illinois DOT urges drivers to pay extra attention to construction signs, changed conditions and workers on the road. 

Also this weekend, the second controlled demolition of the old I-74 bridge by the Iowa DOT will take place as early as 7 a.m. on Sunday. 

