Take a look at this sinkhole along River Drive in Davenport

This sinkhole popped up near Quinlan Court in Davenport as flood waters receded back into the Mississippi River on Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A pretty big sinkhole popped up along River Drive in Davenport Wednesday as floodwaters continue to slip back into the banks of the Mississippi River.

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason told News 8 that there is a "major storm sewer sinkhole" that was uncovered at River Drive near Brady Street as the floodwaters receded.

Gleason said staff noticed the sinkhole earlier this week, but didn't have a good enough view to take action until Wednesday.

Davenport Public Works has already contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation and the City's emergency repair contractor to get started on repairs. However, crews don't have full access to the area in need of repair because of the current flooding.

That stretch of road won't be reopened until repairs are made.

As of Wednesday, the river sits at 18.2 feet at Rock Island, which is still above major flood stage. The City of Davenport has begun flood cleanup efforts in the area. River Drive between Bridge Avenue and Bettendorf has reopened as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the City of Bettendorf.

