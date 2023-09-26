City of Davenport receiving $2.7M in federal funding to improve railroad safety

The grant was made available through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is set to receive $2.7 million in federal funding to improve railroad safety along the riverfront corridor, according to a press release.

Part of the project will include putting lights, medians, signage, fencing and gates at rail crossings on the riverfront, going from Marquette Street to Mound Street. According to the release, this will be done to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety.

After the installations, the city will work with the Federal Railroad Administration, Canadian Pacific and the Iowa Department of Transportation to establish a quiet zone. The release states this will help in "reducing noise pollution" and aims to increase the quality of life for Davenport's residents and visitors.

The grant money was made available through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program, under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program was designed to fund projects that improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of rail transportation systems. On Monday, the Biden administration announced $1.4 billion dollars would be going to 35 states under the program.

“We are excited for this announcement and for the upcoming partnerships that will result in a huge improvement for our community,” Davenport Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said in a press release. “The City appreciates the support from Canadian Pacific, state and federal agencies making this grant application successful.”

Altogether the project in Davenport is estimated to cost around $3.4 million.