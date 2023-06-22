Rock Island County planning road repair to I-80 bridge

Motorists can expect traffic changes on the I-80 bridge due to necessary road repairs starting next Tuesday.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced crews are set to work on patching potholes in the westbound lane of Interstate 80 on Tuesday, June 27.

Crews will be on-site from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Illinois DOT encourages motorists to allow extra time through the construction or to find alternate routes.

Illinois DOT also wants to remind motorists to pay attention to posted construction speed limits and to minimize distractions while repairs are being made.

These repairs are in conjunction with the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which seeks to improve over 3,500 miles of highway, and 9 million square feet of bridge decks over the next 6 years.

To find more information on Illinois road construction, they encourage the public to their GettingAroundIllinois.com website, or to follow the Illinois DOT Twitter page.