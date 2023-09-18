Residents in Rock Island may notice strong chlorine smell in water during hydrant flushing maintenance

Public works crews will be out starting Sept. 18 to perform necessary maintenance on water lines connected to city fire hydrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Residents of Rock Island may notice a stronger chlorine smell in city water temporarily as the City performs its fire hydrant flushing maintenance.

The 'free chlorine' method will begin Monday, Sept. 18, and is scheduled to run through October, potentially into November.

The City said in a press release that free chlorine is "an approved water treatment practice widely used to maintain water quality... The water remains safe to drink, cook with, and use for all your daily needs."

Starting Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:00 p.m., the city's Public Works Department will begin flushing fire hydrants. One four-person crew will be working overnights Sunday through Friday for the first two weeks of October.

Other public works crews will flush hydrants Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This work will begin Oct. 1 and may extend into November.

The annual flushing ensures water distribution in the municipality remains functional.

Residents may experience brief periods of discolored water or low pressure, which is normal during flushing operations.

Due to flushing, there is potential for sediment containing lead to be present in the water supply. Generally, this will clear up and be resolved by running water from a cold water tap for a few minutes until the water runs clear.

Concerned residents can contact the city on their website.