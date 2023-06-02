Boil order issued for Milan due to hydrant repair

MILAN, Illinois — The Village of Milan issued a boil order Friday afternoon for the west side of town following a hydrant repair. It'll be in effect until further notice.

The boil order is for those living along 1st Avenue W to 4th Avenue W and west of U.S. 67.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents in a town with a boil water advisory should either use bottled water or boil their tap water before use. This is because the water could have germs that can make people sick.



The CDC recommends the following: