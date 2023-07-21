Bettendorf renovating Meier Park with a brand-new playground

The city is replacing the play structure at one of Bettendorf's oldest parks.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The City of Bettendorf will give Meier Park a facelift with a playground replacement starting Monday, July 24.

The project is funded by the city's Community Improvement Program and was approved by the city council in April.

The new play structure will accommodate children with a range of ages and abilities, including:

A playset for 2 to 5-year-olds

A playset for 5 to 12-year-olds

A spinner

A merry-go-round

Six swings, including two accessible swings

Everything will be installed on synthetic turf within new concrete edging. The play structure itself costs $260,000.

The city hired ABCreative to order and install the new play structure, designed by BCI Burke Company, LLC. Construction is expected to finish by Labor Day, 2023.

Meier Park is also receiving maintenance at its other facilities. Recent and ongoing improvements include: