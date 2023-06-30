Davenport home owned by Andrew Wold served order to vacate

The home, found at 1440 Jersey Ridge Rd., had a list of violations posted on its door June 29.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A notice to vacate 1440 Jersey Ridge Rd. was posted on its door by the City of Davenport.

The home, one of Andrew Wold's properties, was given a notice of violations on June 29.

The Jersey Ridge Rd. home was purchased by Wold in October 2019 for $160,000 and transferred to Andrew Wold Investments, LLC in December 2019.

This is not the first time one of Wold's properties has been ordered to vacate. A building in the Village of East Davenport on 11th and Christie St. was condemned June 16 due to structural concerns.

This came in the aftermath of the partial collapse of 324 Main St., another of Wold's properties.