11th Street and 25th Avenue intersection in Rock Island changing traffic flow for construction

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The intersection at 11th Street and 25th Avenue in Rock Island will temporarily prohibit left turns starting Thursday. A new water main will be installed, with work expected to be completed by Sept. 15.

Once the water main is installed, a temporary patch will be placed across the intersection. The completion date may be extended depending on weather and unexpected construction conditions.