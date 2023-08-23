11th Street and 25th Avenue intersection in Rock Island changing traffic flow for construction

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The intersection at 11th Street and 25th Avenue in Rock Island will temporarily prohibit left turns starting Thursday. A new water main will be installed, with work expected to be completed by Sept. 15.
Once the water main is installed, a temporary patch will be placed across the intersection. The completion date may be extended depending on weather and unexpected construction conditions.
The city asks everyone to drive carefully around construction and avoid walking through the site.