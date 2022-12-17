Firefighters rescue 2 who got stuck in elevator on way to celebrate birthday

When they were rescued from the stalled elevator, IFD said Stoops and Baker were "all smiles."

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued two people trapped in a stuck elevator at a downtown Indianapolis apartment on Saturday.

Stephanie Stoops, 24, and Nolan Baker, 24, were visiting friends at The Whit Apartments, located at 307 North Pennsylvania Street, when they got stuck, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Stoops and Baker were leaving the apartment at around 3 p.m. to go celebrate Stoops' birthday.

IFD said they got in the elevator on the sixth floor and, on its way down, it stopped working between the first and third floors.

Firefighters were called to help.

#IFD #OnScene 307 N Pennsylvania St. Posted by Indianapolis Fire Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Crews secured power to the elevator. Then they accessed the elevator using the top hatch because there is no elevator access on the second floor.

When they were freed from the elevator, IFD said Stoops and Baker were "all smiles," unharmed and in good spirits.