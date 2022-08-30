Indiana man killed in I-88 crash Monday after semi hits tree near Sterling

A 63-year-old man is dead after his semi-truck hit a tree and jack-knifed on I-88 near Sterling Monday evening.

STERLING, Ill. — An Indiana man was pronounced dead after his semitruck hit a tree and jack-knifed on Interstate 88 near Sterling Monday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

At about 7:22 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were alerted to a traffic crash near milepost 41 on I-88 near Sterling.

Investigators found that 63-year-old Jeff Barker from South Whitley, Indiana was driving west on I-88 in a commercial semi-truck when the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and jack-knifed.

Barker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the truck's only occupant.

ISP was assisted by the Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois Conservation Police and the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.