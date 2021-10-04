Incident at Moline High School prompts police investigation after video circulates on social media

Police say they are trying to identify the people involved in the incident, which was video recorded at Moline High School.

MOLINE, Ill. — An incident that took place at Moline High School has prompted an investigation by school administrators as well as the Moline Police Department.

Friday evening, April 9, the police department took to Facebook to ask the public for information regarding the incident, "which was videotaped and is now circulating on social media."

The police department's Facebook post continued, saying "We are working with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to identify those involved."

The school's public relations director, Candace Sountris, confirmed the district was investigating the situation. She said district officials were made aware of the video Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened Friday, but did not give other specifics.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Moline Police Department's Investigations Division at 309-524-2140. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Moline mayor-elect and current Moline School Board President Sangeetha Rayapati shared more details on the incident, confirming it involved members of the school's football team.

The following is Rayapati's statement:

"As out-going President of the Moline-Coal Valley School Board and Mayor-Elect of Moline, I want to address the incident many in our community observed online Friday night, involving members of our high school football team. As a human, I’m frustrated, dismayed, and appalled—among many other emotions. As a community leader and elected official, I know I, myself and fellow leaders have a responsibility to hold individuals involved in this incident accountable and intend to do just that.

"We must choose wisely, how we treat each other. We must choose kindness, understanding and respect, and we have a duty as parents, role models and leaders to model this respect to each other each and every day. We must hold ourselves accountable for this incident occurring in our community and educate our children that this behavior is unacceptable. Because these are all of our children--those who have done egregious things and those who have had a terrible thing done to them. No one has a right to dehumanize their classmate or teammate.

"I am a person of color. I know what it means to be the only person in the room like yourself. I know what it means to be misunderstood. Our children deserve, especially in a school or school activity, to be understood and treated with respect and our entire community needs to be there for that. Our entire community has a responsibility to decide what behavior we will not accept.

"I speak from the heart when I say we have a responsibility to teach them a better way. It’s awful to know a child was treated that way. It’s awful to know that that child will be marked forever by the incident and the disrespect they received. And it’s awful to know other children would see this as a joke.