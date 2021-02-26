IN HIS OWN WORDS: Kaz's Story

29-year-old Kaz Johnson says he grew up as one of the only Black people in a predominately white town, and that's shaped who he is today.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "I think a big issue with today is people, they're so one-sided, and they don't want to listen, and they have their own beliefs before anyone can get through to them. That won't help with growth," says 29-year-old Kaz Johnson.

Johnson is a Quad Cities athlete and coach who grew up in a predominately white town. Being one of the only African Americans in town shaped who he is today.

"Experiences growing up, I dealt with discrimination whether it be from schools to everyday life, even hearing terms used against me. Being from a small town, I used to think that was okay and normal. I was like, whatever. But deep down I knew it was wrong. I didn't realize how serious it should have been taken," says Johnson.